Chase McDaniel Sets September Release Date for First Album About Mental Health

Chase McDaniel's debut album, Lost Ones, will be released on Sept. 19 through Big Machine Records. Consisting of 12 tracks co-written by McDaniel and produced by Lindsay Rimes, the album focuses on very intimate aspects of grief, loss, resilience, and healing. McDaniel has established himself as an emotional storyteller, with grit to his country-rock sound. This album is filled with all the highs and lows of life, while still finding a way to be optimistic with hope for the future.

The title track, "Lost Ones," was released alongside a powerful music video directed by Robby Stevens. The video tells the story of a man struggling with grief from the suicide of his brother, which is depicted as a forest setting with a lighter left behind and a note. McDaniel's contribution counters this emotive narrative and complements the narrative's message of hope and the pain shared by many people. The video closes with a call to action, sharing the message "Lost one, you are not alone," and includes information about the 988 Suicide & Crisis Lifeline.

McDaniel developed the album because he personally struggles with depression and lost his father to addiction. He wanted to create the album as a vehicle of catharsis. Each song is driven by emotion with the intent for people to feel a connection to the music and relate, so they don't feel as if they are alone in their pain. "My music may be a little darker than what you're used to hearing, but so is my story," shares McDaniel. "I hope 'Lost Ones' finds who it's meant to because it's a lot of people's story too. You are not alone."