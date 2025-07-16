Backstage Country
LISTEN LIVE

Speed Cameras Will Catch You At 10 New School Zones in Tampa

Starting August 11, Tampa will turn on speed cameras near 10 schools, the first automated speed enforcement under Florida House Bill 657. These cameras will catch speeders during school hours….

Jen Glorioso
Speed camera system with special lights for enhanced visibility and operation in very low-light conditions

Speed camera system with special lights for enhanced visibility and operation in very low-light conditions

Getty Royalty Free

Starting August 11, Tampa will turn on speed cameras near 10 schools, the first automated speed enforcement under Florida House Bill 657. These cameras will catch speeders during school hours.

Drivers won't get fined right away. For 30 days, they'll just get warning letters in the mail. After September 10, anyone going more than 10 mph over the speed limit will get slapped with $100 fines.

"When drivers ignore speed limits in school zones, they put lives at risk," said Tampa Police Chief Lee Bercaw to WTSP.

The cameras start working 30 minutes before school starts and keep going through breakfast, classes, and 30 minutes after the last bell. There's a quick two-minute grace period at the start of each monitoring period. The cameras won't run during school breaks and holidays.

When they tested the system at Riverview High School, they caught 1,700 speeders - all got warnings instead of tickets. Tampa police check every violation before sending out any tickets.

Ten schools made the first cut: Alexander Elementary, B.T. Washington Elementary, Ferrell Girls Preparatory Academy, Orange Grove Middle Magnet, Potter Elementary, Shaw Elementary, Sulphur Springs Elementary, Tampa Bay Boulevard Elementary, Young Middle Magnet and Lomax Elementary.

The city picked these schools by looking at crash numbers, traffic patterns, and how many students attend. Shore and West Tampa elementary schools will get cameras later.

While the tickets won't show up on driving records, you'll need to pay through RedSpeed USA's website. If you don't pay, you might face extra charges or get a real traffic ticket after a month.

After the state passed this law, nearby Bradenton and Lake Alfred started similar programs. Like Tampa, they only run their cameras during school hours.

School
Jen GloriosoEditor
Jen was born and raised in the Tampa Bay area. She’s been with Beasley Media Group since 2022. In her spare time, you can find her at Tampa Bay Lightning games, Tampa Bay breweries, or the beach. Catch up on Jen’s content about the highest-rated restaurants/bars in Tampa, things-to-do around the area, and upcoming concerts.
Related Stories
tampa international airport airside d artist rendering
Local NewsTampa International Airport Wants Community Feedback on $1.5B Terminal ProjectJen Glorioso
BALTIMORE, MARYLAND - OCTOBER 11: A Southwest Airlines airplane taxies from a gate at Baltimore Washington International Thurgood Marshall Airport on October 11, 2021 in Baltimore, Maryland. Southwest Airlines is working to catch up on a backlog after canceling hundreds of flights over the weekend, blaming air traffic control issues and weather. (Photo by Kevin Dietsch/Getty Images)
Local NewsSouthwest Flight Evacuated After Smoke Report at Tampa AirportJim Mayhew
Chef preparing tacos in a food truck.
Local NewsLocal Family’s Taco Truck Dishes Out 73,000 Free Meals in St. PetersburgJim Mayhew
Beasly Media Group, LLC
Download our station app

Download the app to LISTEN LIVE wherever you are and connect with us like never before!







About
Connect