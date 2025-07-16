Marine First Lieutenant Takes Stage with Riley Green for “In Color” at Chicago Festival

Country star Riley Green delivered an emotional moment at the Windy City Smokeout in Chicago on July 13, when he brought First Lieutenant Jackson Perkins of the United States Marine Corps onstage for a duet of Jamey Johnson's powerful ballad “In Color.” The surprise collaboration resonated deeply with the audience as the pair performed the song, which reflects on wartime memories and the sacrifices of service members.

Lieutenant Perkins, his Marine Corps uniform on, played guitar and sang along with Green, bringing realism and sentimentality to the song. This meant a lot to the military community, not the least of which was that it was true, since one of the co-writers of the song was Jamey Johnson, a Marine Corps veteran. The duet underscored the enduring impact of military service and the personal stories behind patriotic anthems.

Green later shared a clip of the moment on TikTok with the caption: “Semper Fi. Thank you, First Lieutenant Jackson Perkins of the United States Marine Corps, for singing this one with me at Windy City Smokeout.”

This appearance was part of Green's ongoing Damn Country Music Tour, which runs through November 2025 and includes supporting acts such as Johnson and Ella Langley. Having built a reputation over the years for honoring service men and women at his shows, Green's act at Windy City Smokeout was a large part of the festival's draw, which also has Jon Pardi and others performing.

The duet comes on the heels of Green's Midtown Sessions acoustic EP release, which features stripped-down versions of fan-favorite songs, along with a new song, "Bartender In Destin." This project still uses his 2024 album Don't Mind If I Do as a basis, but shows that his versatility as an artist, while still displaying his love for traditional country elements.