Post Malone Records 35 Classic Country Songs for Next Album

Post Malone is currently working on a new album. Once again, he is delving into the world of traditional country music, incorporating elements such as fiddle, pedal steel, and authentic…

Post Malone performs at Coachella Stage during the 2025 Coachella Valley Music and Arts Festival on April 20, 2025 in Indio, California.
Arturo Holmes via Getty Images

Post Malone is currently working on a new album. Once again, he is delving into the world of traditional country music, incorporating elements such as fiddle, pedal steel, and authentic guitar solos. After growing into himself as an artist and drawing inspiration from George Jones and George Strait, you'll hear a lot of traditional country sounds on the new record. Producer Derek Wells confirmed the record will build on themes from Malone's previous forays into country, offering a richly traditional sound and heartfelt instrumentation.

The Dallas-born artist has recorded 35 tracks for the project, demonstrating his serious commitment to the genre. Though no official title or release date has been announced, Malone hinted that new music may be arriving “very, very soon.” He has shared how listening to the band brings him joy, even admitting, “I sit there and listen to these songs, and I usually hate listening to my music, but listening to the band play, I get so excited.”

Malone's interest in country music began in his youth in Grapevine, Texas, where his father's DJ work and his mother's love for artists like Brad Paisley and Blake Shelton left a lasting impression. A resurfaced video of Malone doing Hank Williams' “There's A Tear In My Beer” from about 2016 shows just how much he has loved the genre for a long time. The song, written by Hank Williams and recognized as a duet for Hank Williams Jr. and Hank Williams, also demonstrates Malone's connections to the roots of CM. 

Now 29, Malone has made a significant impact in the country world, enough that he has officially collaborated with, and received positive recognition from, CM icons. Jaime Gage, general manager of Napoli's Italian Restaurant in downtown Grapevine, recalled his early performances: “He played a lot of southern rock and a lot of country, which you know you wouldn't expect from him now, but he did a great job.”

Malone is currently on his Big A** World Tour, which continues through North America and Europe until Sept. 14. As he bridges the gap between country and pop, fans await the next chapter of his musical journey with anticipation.

