Lambert and Stapleton Drop Their First Duet With Disco Flair

Miranda Lambert and Chris Stapleton released their first-ever duet, "A Song to Sing," on Friday, July 11. The emotionally charged ballad, co-written by Lambert, Stapleton, Jesse Frasure, and Jenee Fleenor, drew inspiration from legendary 1980s collaborations such as Dolly Parton and Kenny Rogers' "Islands In The Stream" and Barry Gibb and Barbra Streisand's "Guilty." The song mixes disco-era groove and country storytelling, showing an evolution for the genre.

From "A Song to Sing," the wrestle between romance and the rigors of a creative life on the road is tangibly there from Stapleton's grit and Lambert's revelatory, emotional delivery. "Chris understands this emotion from the inside out, because he and Morgane have both lived it," Lambert said of their co-write. "To have someone so soulful and willing to go into the heart of the feelings, to share the pull of the road and creative life — and what that means when you love someone with every bit of your being — is next level. When we finished it, we both knew we wanted to release it, to share it with everyone."

Fleenor, a CMA Musician of the Year winner, called it surreal to hear her violin feature in the final version. The collaboration between Fleenor and Frasure, known for his Motown influences, helped craft a melody-driven, danceable track that pushes country boundaries while honoring its emotional roots.

The release continues Lambert's musical experimentation; she previously covered the Bee Gees' "Jive Talkin," and reflects a broader trend of genre-blending among top country artists. Pollstar praised the pair's creative vision, writing, "At a time when Country is so many things, Lambert and Stapleton seem both a true north and a hinge for the future... Musically robust, they want to make actual Country music with their roots firmly planted, but with the ability to create on their own terms. It's not fighting Music Row as much as fighting for greatness."