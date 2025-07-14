Randy Travis to Get ACM Milestone Award After Making It Through Life-Threatening Stroke

Backstage Country
Country music legend Randy Travis is being recognized with the ACM Milestone Award at the 18th Annual ACM Honors on August 20 in Nashville, TN. The Academy of Country Music describes the ACM Milestone Award as commemorating Travis's trailblazing contributions to country music and his impact as a unique legacy and legend in the field. He joins a select group of past recipients that includes Garth Brooks, Willie Nelson, Taylor Swift, and Lainey Wilson.

Travis played a pivotal role in ushering in the New Traditionalist Movement during the late 1980s and early 1990s, bringing a roots-driven sound back to mainstream country with hits like “I Told You So,” “Forever and Ever, Amen,” and “Three Wooden Crosses.” At 66, his influence remains strong both through his music and his advocacy.

In 2013, Travis suffered a life-threatening stroke that nearly killed him. He survived thanks to his wife, Mary, and he is recovering slowly. His astonishing path is inspiring to both audiences and fellow musicians; he has evolved into a charismatic advocate for stroke awareness and access to healthcare, particularly within the music community.

Over the past few years, Travis has approached technology in a way that has sought to continue his artistic journey, utilizing AI-assisted vocal technology to reconstruct and reimagine his voice, allowing him to engage with fans in innovative ways. Using this approach, along with his classic status and activism, reiterates a continuation of presence and leadership within the country music community.

“This year's ACM Special Awards honorees each have played an essential role in Country Music's success,” said Kerri Edwards, Chair of the ACM Special Awards committee. “From some of Country Music's legendary artists to the incredible songwriters and powerhouse executives, we are so excited to celebrate these well-deserved recipients next month at The Pinnacle in Nashville.”

Randy Travis's selection for the ACM Milestone Award not only honors his past contributions but also recognizes his bold steps into the future, preserving his legacy while championing important causes.

Jennifer Eggleston
