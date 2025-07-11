Text To Win 4 Tickets To See Darius Rucker

Get ready for an unforgettable night of country hits and feel-good vibes as Darius Rucker takes the stage at Hard Rock Tampa!
Contest Rules:
- How To Enter: Text To Win
- Dates Of Contest: 7/11-7/13/2025
- How Winner Is Being Selected: Queue to Call
- How Many Times A Person Can Enter: 1 (within 7 days)
- Age Of Entrants: 18+
- How Many Winners Are Being Selected: 1
- What The Prize Is: A Pair of tickets to Darius Rucker @ Seminole Hard Rock Tampa on July 20, 2025
- Prize Value: $150
- Who Is Providing The Prize: Hard Rock