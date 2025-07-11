Backstage Country
Kathy Has Your Tickets To The To The Tampa Bay Rodeo & Family Festival

Jen Glorioso
rodeo

Buckle up! As the Tampa Bay Rodeo & Family Festival stampedes into the Hillsborough County Fairgrounds and we are giving away family 4 packs of tickets! Enjoy LIVE music, games, rides, animals, delicious food, FULL Rodeo action, and so much more!

Listen each weekday at 12:20 pm with Kathy for your chance to win!

Contest Rules:

  • Who Is Providing The Prize: Tampa Bay Rodeo
  • How To Enter: Listen To Win
  • Dates Of Contest: 7/7/2025-7/11/2025
  • How Winner Is Being Selected: Que to Call
  • When The Winner Is Being Selected:  7/7/2025-7/11/2025
  • How Many Times A Person Can Enter: 1 (within 7 days)
  • Age Of Entrants: 18+
  • How Many Winners Are Being Selected: 5
  • What The Prize Is: (4) Pack of tickets to the Tampa Bay Rodeo & Family Fest 7/18/2025
  • Prize Value: $160

Contest
Jen GloriosoEditor
Jen was born and raised in the Tampa Bay area. She’s been with Beasley Media Group since 2022. In her spare time, you can find her at Tampa Bay Lightning games, Tampa Bay breweries, or the beach. Catch up on Jen’s content about the highest-rated restaurants/bars in Tampa, things-to-do around the area, and upcoming concerts.
