Breakthrough Artists Who Opened for Chris Stapleton and Where They Are Now

When singer-songwriter Chris Stapleton burst onto the country music scene, he didn’t just kick down the door for himself; he left it open for others. One of the genre’s most celebrated artists, Stapleton’s style proved that authenticity still sells. His first solo and current headlining tour, The Chris Stapleton All-American Road Show Tour, has become a stepping stone for the next generation of country music talent.

We’re shining a spotlight on the breakthrough artists who opened for Chris Stapleton, highlighting how he provided a stage and a chance for these up-and-coming artists, and where they're in their careers now.

His Transformation from Songwriter to Country Music Savior

Stapleton’s career began as a songwriter, writing tracks for other artists. During his 12-year career as a songwriter in Nashville, he has written hits for major artists, including Luke Bryan, George Strait, Alan Jackson, Kenny Chesney, Thomas Rhett, Darius Rucker, and Josh Turner. While still working as a songwriter, Stapleton, with fellow songwriter Mike Henderson, formed a band, the SteelDrivers. The band performed the songs they had written. The band’s self-titled album debuted in 2008, resulting in Stapleton and Henderson’s Grammy nomination for the lead single, “Blue Side of the Mountain.” Their sophomore album, Reckless, released in 2010, earned them two more Grammy nominations, including Best Bluegrass Album.

Stapleton left SteelDrivers, then formed a Southern rock band, The Jompson Brothers. The band released one album in 2010, toured for a few years, and even opened for Zac Brown Band before Stapleton embarked on a solo career. He released his debut studio album, Traveller, to critical acclaim in 2015. The album earned him numerous accolades, including Album of the Year at the 2015 CMA and the 2016 ACM Awards. His 2015 CMA Awards performance with Justin Timberlake catapulted him into stardom. Throughout his career, he received several recognitions, including ACM Artist-Songwriter of the Decade in 2019, ranked #170 on Rolling Stone's 200 Greatest Singers of All Time in 2023, and won Entertainer of the Year at the ACM in May 2023.

Breakthrough Artists Who Opened for Chris Stapleton

Here are the artists who opened for Stapleton and where they are now.

Brothers Osborne

Brothers Osborne - Stay A Little Longer (Official Music Video)

Brothers Osborne hit the road with Chris Stapleton on his All-American Road Show from select dates in 2017, then again in October 2019. T.J. and John Osborne’s Southern rock and outlaw country vibes fit right in. Fast forward to now, they’re receiving numerous accolades from ACM, CMA, and the Grammy Award for the Best Country Duo/Group Performance award in 2022.

Margo Price

Margo Price - Change Of Heart (Lyric Video)

Back in 2017, Margo Price landed a slot opening for Stapleton. Her lyrics and country flair wowed fans. These days, she’s an acclaimed singer-songwriter with a Grammy nomination for Best New Artist under her belt, a memoir, and a reputation as one of the most fearless women in country music. Not bad for someone who used to wait tables to make rent.

Brent Cobb

Brent Cobb – Down In The Gulley [Official Audio]

Brent Cobb started in the music industry like Stapleton, as a songwriter for other artists. Cobb wrote hits for Luke Bryan, Kenny Chesney, and Miranda Lambert, among others. He has toured extensively as a main supporting act and special guest for Stapleton, and audiences quickly fell in love with his laid-back charm. Cobb also went on a headline tour in support of his album Providence Canyon in 2018 and 2023 to support Southern Star.

The Stapleton Effect