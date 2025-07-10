Hillsborough County Asks For Public Opinion on Widening Roads

Work has started on a major study of Hillsborough County's roads, with officials looking decades ahead to 2070. The push comes as more cars pack local streets each year. As of July 8, the public can weigh in through meetings and an online poll.

"[The current plan is] from a long time ago, and things change," said Chris Fellerhoff, an executive planner with the county, per ABC Action News.

The work aims to spot which streets need extra lanes. This helps builders plan better. While traffic fixes aren't simple, getting ahead of issues now could stop bigger problems later.

Take Sun City Center: its streets strain under daily traffic. As builders add houses and newcomers flock in, main roads like Sun City Center Boulevard feel the squeeze.

Want to speak up? Three meetings are set. Each runs from 6 to 8 p.m.

July 10 at Bloomingdale Library, 1906 Bloomingdale Ave., Valrico, FL 33596

July 17 at Jimmie B. Keel Library, 2902 W. Bearss Ave., Tampa, FL 33618

July 22 at Town 'N Country Library, 7606 Paula Dr., Suite 120, Tampa, FL 33615

Can't make it? Share thoughts online through August 15 at PublicInput.com/CorridorPreservation. Your input helps spot trouble spots that need fixing.

This marks a shift in how officials tackle road issues. Instead of rushing to fix problems after they start, the county wants to plan smart from the start. Smart planning now means less hassle and cost later.

Local John Pryor, who moved here five years back, puts it plain: "They do need to do some serious upgrading on the roads they have."

These sessions let locals point out daily traffic struggles. The feedback shapes future road plans in real ways. After gathering all input, the staff will brief the commissioners. Their findings will shape which streets see changes first.