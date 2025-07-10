Ella Langley Plays Stripped-Down Show at Maui Resort with $59 Tickets

Ella Langley delivered a heartfelt and humorous performance at the Maui Songwriters Festival Summer Series over the Fourth of July weekend, drawing an audience of around 1,000 to The Ritz-Carlton Maui. Despite her packed tour schedule with Riley Green and Morgan Wallen, Langley made time to headline the event with an intimate acoustic set that blended her country hits with a soulful rendition of Fleetwood Mac's “Dreams.”

Her admiration for Fleetwood Mac and Stevie Nicks runs deep — Langley has been performing “Dreams” publicly since at least 2020 and has frequently cited Nicks as a dream collaborator. At her Maui performance, she offered comedic relief and sincerity with her off-the-cuff comments, making the whole concert experience better. "The most likely most memorable part of the whole performance, though, is the little side commentary she makes while she sings. In hilarious and raw Langley fashion after singing the lyrics ‘Players only love you when they're playing' she proclaims ‘Ain't that the damn truth.'”

Her playful stage presence, coupled with strong vocals, had the crowd fully engaged. She encouraged audience participation and even returned for an encore, highlighting her genuine connection with fans. The setlist included her recent country radio No. 1 single “Weren't For The Wind,” from her forthcoming album, still hungover, expected in 2026.

Following the show, Langley shared a TikTok video dancing on a hotel balcony, continuing the laid-back island energy and giving fans a glimpse into her post-show glow. Videos captured from the festival by fans were shared widely, showing the distinct charm of her performance in the Maui setting.