Best Carrie Underwood and Brad Paisley CMA Awards Moments: Funniest Monologues and Backstage Highlights

For more than a decade, country music fans tuned into the Country Music Association Awards not just for the performances but to see Brad Paisley and Carrie Underwood light up the stage with their unique brand of humor and undeniable chemistry. From 2008 to 2018, the duo co-hosted country music's biggest night, delivering laugh-out-loud monologues, unforgettable skits, and heartfelt moments that made their partnership one of the most iconic in awards show history. Here's a celebration of the moments that defined their legendary run.

Their Legendary 11-Year Co-Hosting Partnership

Carrie Underwood and Brad Paisley first took the CMA Awards stage as co-hosts in 2008 and returned every year through 2018, marking an unprecedented 11-year streak together. While Underwood hosted the show for an additional year in 2019 with guest co-hosts, the Brad-and-Carrie era remains the show's golden standard. From the start, it was clear that this wasn't a typical hosting gig — both stars actively contributed to the writing process, injecting personality, timing, and a genuine friendship that grew stronger each year.

Most Hilarious Opening Monologue Moments

No opening monologue was safe from Brad and Carrie's wit. One of their most talked-about performances came in 2015 when they opened the 49th Annual CMA Awards with a full-blown Star Wars spoof. Dressed as Princess Carrie Fisher and Guitar Solo, they roped in Darius Rucker as a Stormtrooper, Luke Bryan as Garth Vader, and Little Big Town as the Cantina Band — proving they'd go the extra mile for a laugh.

That same year, their monologue delivered sharp jabs at celebrity divorces, Taylor Swift's move to pop, and even Ebola fears before segueing into a parody called A Star Is Bored, with Keith Urban asleep on Nicole Kidman's shoulder. In typical Brad fashion, he revisited old jokes with new twists, such as his recycled Lady Gaga/Lady Antebellum bit from 2010, which he revisited in 2018.

Not all jokes landed smoothly. In 2018, Brad drew some criticism for a controversial joke referencing ABC's Black-ish with the line, "If you were looking for Black-ish, this ain't it. This is White-ish." Though intended to riff on their network lineup, it sparked online backlash and highlighted the risks they took in pushing the comedic envelope.

The Infamous 2014 Baby Gender Reveal

One of their most iconic and genuinely touching moments came in 2014 when Brad accidentally revealed the gender of Carrie's baby on live television. Midmonologue, Carrie whispered the secret to Brad, who then exclaimed, "It's a boy! We could name him Garth!" The moment felt spontaneous and personal, and while it was scripted, the reveal hit with real emotion.

Fans quickly flooded social media with #BradBlewIt, which Paisley embraced with good humor, joking, “Hashtag, Brad blew it." The moment became an inside joke that lived on in future broadcasts. Carrie's son, Isaiah, was born just months later, confirming that Brad hadn't just blown the surprise — he'd nailed the timing too.

In later years, the duo referenced the moment again and again, with Brad vowing in 2018 never to "let her hurt herself again, not on my watch" and joking about revealing "who the father is." The warmth, the laughter, and the ease between them made this moment one of the most cherished in CMA history.

Their Most Memorable Comedy Bits and Songs

Beyond the monologues, Brad and Carrie delivered a string of musical parodies and sketches that became signature elements of their hosting run. In 2013, they made headlines for "Obamacare by Morning," a tongue-in-cheek take on the failed Healthcare.gov launch, parodying George Strait's classic. "Why's this taking so long?" and "Over six people served," Brad sang instead of the original lyrics. The bit drew national attention, even outside the country music world.

Their comedy consistently blended pop culture, celebrity gossip, and country references. In 2015, they poked fun at Blake Shelton and Miranda Lambert's divorce, Justin Timberlake's infamous “Dick in a Box” skit, and even man buns. They sang about Sam Hunt-ing, riffed on McDonald's all-day breakfast, and once hilariously explained the term motorboating.

In 2012, they even tackled choreography with a "Gangnam Style" dance that took three weeks of practice and was choreographed by one of Michael Jackson's collaborators. That same year, they cracked jokes at Hank Williams Jr.'s expense, with his blessing, and welcomed a young Mason Ramsey — Lil Hank Williams — in later years.

These bits weren't just skits, they were full-on productions designed to match the music and the moment while walking a fine line between playful and pointed. They made audiences laugh without losing respect for their fellow artists.

Their Unique Chemistry and Friendship

What truly set Brad and Carrie apart was their authenticity. Their friendship was never forced or staged. They often wrote their own material, riffed off each other naturally, and brought genuine warmth to the screen. "We're like one big, slightly dysfunctional family," Paisley said one year, then paused and added, "It's like George Strait plus eight." Brad practiced parody songs with his kids, sometimes giving away material by accident, and both co-hosts remained present even when off-stage — watching the show closely to adapt or support one another in real time.

In 2018, Brad paid tribute to Carrie in his own hilarious way by wearing a custom jacket covered with images of her face, dubbed the Coat of Many Carries. Her only response was, "I like your jacket." Carrie, for her part, wowed fans with multiple outfit changes each year, most notably in 2016 when she changed nine times throughout the show in designs by Michael Cinco, Mac Duggal, and Elie Madi — styled by Emmy winner Marina Toybina.

Why Their Hosting Legacy Remains Unmatched

Brad Paisley and Carrie Underwood weren't just good hosts — they were part of why people watched. Their chemistry, comedic timing, and respect for country music elevated the CMA Awards and redefined what award show hosting could look like.

When Brad was replaced in 2019, 88% of Country Living readers expressed disappointment. Carrie hosted once more alongside Reba McEntire and Dolly Parton, but for many, it wasn't the same. Their departure marked the end of an era.

Irresistible Energy

Their decade-long run didn't just produce viral jokes and memorable skits — it created a playbook that future hosts have struggled to replicate. Their collaborative energy, creative input, and heartfelt friendship turned every show into a shared experience for the audience.