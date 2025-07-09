This Day in Country History: July 9

The late Toby Keith was still alive to see his daughter, Krystal Keith, make her Grand Ole Opry debut on July 9, 2014. Chris Stapleton opened for a famous rock group on this day, and there were lots of fun country music festivals on July 9.

Breakthrough Hits and Milestones

The following were milestones for the country music industry:

2014: The late country singer Toby Keith's daughter, Krystal Keith, made her debut performance at the Grand Ole Opry on July 9. Before Toby died in 2024, Krystal had been on tour with her father for his Shut Up and Hold On Tour.

Cultural Milestones

From an all-female tour to a huge benefit/tribute, these cultural events happened on July 9:

2010: The Lilith Fair tour was a tour of all-female artists that ran for two summers in 1997 and 1998. In 2010, the tour was revised with Miranda Lambert performing at the Mandalay Bay Resort and Casino in Las Vegas, Nevada.

Notable Recordings and Performances

Country music festivals dominated on July 9, including:

2021: The legendary Alan Jackson took the stage at the Country Concert music festival in Fort Laramie, Ohio, on July 9. Other headliners for this event included Lorrie Morgan, Justin Moore, and Riley Green.

Industry Changes and Challenges

From a birth to show cancellations, these were country music industry changes and challenges for July 9:

2018: The frontman for the Eli Young Band, Mike Eli, and his wife, Kacey, welcomed their son Kash Eli on July 9. The couple also has a daughter, Kline Olivia.

