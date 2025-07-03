Dutch Bros Keeps Expanding In Tampa Bay: Here’s Their Newest Location

A new Dutch Bros Coffee drive-thru will open at 2250 East Bay Drive in Largo. The 967-square-foot shop marks their first spot in Pinellas County. Instead of indoor tables, customers can use the double drive-thru lanes or walk-up window.

This marks the chain's second Tampa Bay spot since their South Tampa launch in May. Work on the $600,000 building started with permit applications in February. Construction crews got approval to start site work just weeks ago.

The shop adds to Dutch Bros' network of 900-plus U.S. spots since their 1992 start in Oregon. It sits west of Starkey Road in Keene Plaza: a spot that Paradise Ventures bought for $6.2 million back in 2012.

The menu features hot coffee, cold drinks, and tea options. Many customers pick the Golden Eagle with its sweet mix of caramel and vanilla. Others go for the Caramelizer, which mixes espresso with chocolate milk.

"We need to note that while it's exciting to see Dutch Bros arrive in Pinellas County for residents on the go, we also always want to show love for our local cafes," said Andrew Harlan of I Love the 'Burg.

Lines stretch long at the South Tampa spot since it opened. Dutch Bros isn't stopping here: they've got plans for Riverview next as they spread across Florida.

Only a small number of Dutch Bros shops, about 15%, use the double drive-thru design. This could cause issues, as cars already stack up on streets near the South Tampa location.