Bailey Zimmerman and Diplo Drop New Single “Ashes” Ahead of August Album Release

Following Bailey Zimmerman's partnership with GRAMMY-winning producer Diplo, "Ashes," a genre-bending summer anthem blending Zimmerman's gritty country vocals with Diplo's keen ear for hit-making electronic beats, was officially released on July 1 and is already being tagged as an ideal summer jam! "I've been cooking up with @diplo for a long time trying to get a country summer smash for yall… I think we've got it…," Zimmerman shared via Instagram.

This marks Diplo's newest entry into country music with his Thomas Wesley alias, a project he started in 2020 to play with country-inspired sounds. Known for his work through labels Mad Decent and Higher Ground, Diplo has built a two-decade career that bridges genres and shapes pop and dance music trends.

"Ashes" arrives ahead of Zimmerman's sophomore album, Different Night Same Rodeo, set for release on Aug. 8, via Atlantic Records/Warner Music Nashville. The song is paired with a visually lush music video depicting cowboys and set in a trailer park, making the laid-back summery feel of the song all the more evident.

Zimmerman, a breakout artist from Louisville, Illinois, who rose to fame on TikTok and streaming sources, rose to a popular culture level with his single "Fall in Love," which went viral. His debut project, Religiously. The Album, made history in 2023 by earning the biggest streaming debut for a country album and the largest all-genre debut since 2021.

His upcoming album features previously released singles, including the platinum-certified "Holy Smokes," "New To Country," "Hell or High Water," "Holding On," and "Comin' In Cold." The album also features a high-profile collaboration with Luke Combs on "Backup Plan."