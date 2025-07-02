This Day in Country History: July 2

Big-name country stars such as Reba McEntire, Tim McGraw, Faith Hill, and Kacey Musgraves dominated the country music industry news on July 2. From christening a ship to being on the cover of People magazine, country music artists were honored on this day.

Breakthrough Hits and Milestones

Outstanding events and achievements in the industry on July 2 included:

2010: The Queen of Country Music, Reba McEntire, had the honor of christening Norwegian Cruise Line's newest ship, Norwegian Epic. The McEntire family frequently enjoys cruising on Norwegian's ships, and the company felt she was the perfect choice to christen the new ship.

2018: Country greats Faith Hill and Tim McGraw featured on the cover of People magazine as part of the publication's 100 Reasons to Love America series. In the interview, the couple discussed maintaining their 21-year marriage despite being superstars in the spotlight.

2019: The Kacey Musgraves: All of the Colors exhibit opened at the Country Music Hall of Fame and Museum, showcasing memorabilia, photos, and costumes from the singer's career. Musgraves is known for her emotional and upbeat country songs and describes herself as more of a hippie country music artist than a tough country chick.

2020: Country/pop singer Carly Pearce, known for songs such as "What He Didn't Do" and "Should've Known Better," received a Gold certification from the Recording Industry Association of America for her single "Hide the Wine" released through Big Machine Records.

Notable Recordings and Performances

Significant performances and honors on July 2 included:

2016: Country music superstar Tim McGraw headlined the Stadium of Fire fireworks show. This event was part of the America's Freedom Festival at LaVell Edwards Stadium in Provo, Utah. The organizers were thrilled to have someone so beloved and committed to family values as Tim McGraw perform at the show.

2023: Fans at Dauphin's Countryfest in Dauphin, Manitoba, enjoyed music from Blue Rodeo, Charlie Major, and Eddie Montgomery. Other performing artists at the music festival included country/rocker John Fogerty and Andrew Neville and The Poor Choices.

Industry Changes and Challenges

Births and deaths are a part of life in the country music industry:

1982: DeFord Bailey, one of the first musicians to play the Grand Ole Opry, died on July 2. Bailey was the first musician to play this iconic stage and the first Black musician to play there and cut recording sessions in Nashville during the 1920s.

2020: Neil Mason, drummer for the country band Cadillac Three, and his wife Chelsea welcomed a baby daughter they named Louella Rosa Mason. This good news followed the recent release of Cadillac Three's album "Country Fuzz" and the birth of band member Jaren Johnston's son in 2017.