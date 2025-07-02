Tampa Bay’s Big Fourth of July: Parades, Fireworks, and Fun Across the Area
Twenty fireworks shows will light up Tampa Bay this Independence Day. The shows stretch from Tampa to St. Petersburg, Clearwater, and nearby cities. At 5:30 p.m., boats will glide down Tampa Riverwalk….
At 5:30 p.m., boats will glide down Tampa Riverwalk. Watch water skiers spin and twist while ships receive blessings. Those wanting prime spots can buy VIP passes at $125, which include seats, drinks, and food at Tampa's Port.
The Pier in St. Petersburg buzzes from 4 to 10 p.m. Visitors can sip craft beers, browse market stalls, and listen to the 13th US Army Band. At 9 p.m., bright bursts will paint the downtown sky.
Coachman Park in Clearwater starts at 5 p.m. The Black Honkeys Band and Park Pops Orchestra will fill the air with music. BayCare Sound hosts a quiet disco until 11 p.m. The night peaks with fireworks at 9:15 p.m.
Main Street in Safety Harbor hosts a morning parade. Later, Waterfront Park springs to life from 5 to 9 p.m. with bands, food trucks, and activities for kids.
From 6-9 p.m., music fills Largo Central Park as vendors serve snacks. Park right at the site for $10, pick free spots at Largo Middle School, or pay $5 at the high school.
The Heights District at Armature Works mixes riverside tunes with a hot dog contest from 4 to 10 p.m. Meanwhile, Freedom Fest at American Victory Ship gives perfect views of Tampa's display from 6 to 9:15 p.m.
Gulf Front Park offers the best spots to watch Treasure Island's 9 p.m. show. Police will stop any private fireworks on the sand.
On July 3, Madeira Beach's Recreation Center hosts events from 6 to 9 p.m. The next day, Craig Park in Tarpon Springs throws a morning bash with inflatable games, water slides, and live bands from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m.