Charley Crockett Unveils Second Album of 2025, ‘Dollar A Day’, Coming This August

Charley Crockett has announced his upcoming album Dollar A Day, set for release on August 8, 2025, via Island Records. This marks his second release of the year and the next chapter in his Sagebrush Trilogy, following Lonesome Drifter, which debuted in March to critical acclaim.

The lead single, “Crucified Son,” will arrive July 3, just ahead of the Fourth of July weekend. Like its predecessor, Dollar A Day was recorded at Sunset Sound Studio 3 in Hollywood with Grammy-winning producer Shooter Jennings. Both albums were completed in just 10 days and co-produced by Crockett and Jennings.

“Shooter and I barely talked about it. I just brought all of my guys out, and the album made itself,” Crockett said in a press release. “It was live without a lot of overdubs. There were no inhibitions. I wasn't being judged, and I didn't feel self-conscious. Shooter knew how to cut loose and let this thing unfold.”

Their creative partnership has grown over time. “With Shooter, I've never felt more like myself in the studio,” Crockett said. “I don't feel judged. At all. It's truly a partnership. Hell, I'd say he's my best friend, and you can't aspire to greatness without that kind of trust. With Lonesome Drifter, it felt like we opened the portal. With Dollar A Day, we stepped through and came out the other side.”

The new album features 15 tracks, including “Woman in a Bar,” “Ain't That Right,” and “Ballad Of A Lonesome Drifter.” This project also reflects Crockett's milestone transition to a major label following his signing with Island Records in January 2025. Before that, he independently released 14 albums, including $10 Cowboy, which earned him a Grammy nomination for Best Americana Album.