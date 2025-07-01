Second Date Update July 2025
We know dating can be tough and sometimes crazy! That’s why Tampa Bay's Hometown Morning Krewe are here to help. Listen every morning at 7a as they try and make a match! Here are all of our dating stories from July 2025.
July 1 - Weird Sleeping Arrangements
Jeremy said that he had a great dinner date with Bianca, but she hasn't heard from her since. He showed up to the date a little buzzed and stayed at a "fiend of a friend's" place the night before. So, who was this "friend of a friend"?