Ella Langley dodges relationship questions about Riley Green. Ella has been the talk of the gossip town. She is rumored to be dating Riley Green, who is also rumored to be dating Megan Moroney. A big ole love triangle. So who's really dating who? It looks like Ella and Megan are both having fun with these rumors as they keep messing with fans via Instagram. Fans are dying to know the truth as Riley Green is one of the hottest guys in country music right now.

Ella Langley Dodges Relationship Questions

We probably won't ever know, but we had to ask when we go the opportunity. Ella's song "weren't for the wind" is currently at the top of the charts and she is looking at her second number one single. Ella's first number one song is with Riley Green "You Look Like You Love Me". It's because of this collaberation, that the rumors started. Fans say the two have a "spark" when they sing it together on stage. The two have also been caught getting close and cozy on the side stage in what looks to be a long kiss.

Launa tried to get some information out of her but was unsuccessful. She staged the question in a way that wasn't directly coming out and asking her if she is dating Riley. She first complimented her on the album title, Still Hungover, and remarked its what she wanted to put on her tombstone. But, when asked whether or not her next album would have more "love" songs or "break up" songs on it? Ella caught on quickly and said "wouldn't you like to know?".

She did mention later in the interview that she is single and 20 years old, so maybe she did give us the answer we were looking for?

New Music Released

She just released a new song called "Never Met Anyone Like You" and of course all her fans are wondering if the song is written about a current love interest. She posted that the song "is not a love song". Looks like it was written with Hardy. Ella told us that when it comes to writing songs, she doesn't go into writing sessions intending to write a certain type of song, It just happens that day.

Right now, she is on the road with Morgan Wallen and having the time of her life. Last year, she did 6 or 7 shows with him. This year she also gets to team up with Miranda on his tour.

Fun Facts