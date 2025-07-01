Backstage Country
LISTEN LIVE

Ella Langley Dodges Relationship Questions

Ella Langley dodges relationship questions about Riley Green. Ella has been the talk of the gossip town. She is rumored to be dating Riley Green, who is also rumored to…

Tampa Bay's Morning Krewe
Ella Langley dodges relationship questions

Ella Langley dodges relationship questions

Triple Tigers

Ella Langley dodges relationship questions about Riley Green. Ella has been the talk of the gossip town. She is rumored to be dating Riley Green, who is also rumored to be dating Megan Moroney. A big ole love triangle. So who's really dating who? It looks like Ella and Megan are both having fun with these rumors as they keep messing with fans via Instagram. Fans are dying to know the truth as Riley Green is one of the hottest guys in country music right now.

Ella Langley Dodges Relationship Questions

We probably won't ever know, but we had to ask when we go the opportunity. Ella's song "weren't for the wind" is currently at the top of the charts and she is looking at her second number one single. Ella's first number one song is with Riley Green "You Look Like You Love Me". It's because of this collaberation, that the rumors started. Fans say the two have a "spark" when they sing it together on stage. The two have also been caught getting close and cozy on the side stage in what looks to be a long kiss.

Launa tried to get some information out of her but was unsuccessful. She staged the question in a way that wasn't directly coming out and asking her if she is dating Riley. She first complimented her on the album title, Still Hungover, and remarked its what she wanted to put on her tombstone. But, when asked whether or not her next album would have more "love" songs or "break up" songs on it? Ella caught on quickly and said "wouldn't you like to know?".

She did mention later in the interview that she is single and 20 years old, so maybe she did give us the answer we were looking for?

New Music Released

She just released a new song called "Never Met Anyone Like You" and of course all her fans are wondering if the song is written about a current love interest. She posted that the song "is not a love song". Looks like it was written with Hardy. Ella told us that when it comes to writing songs, she doesn't go into writing sessions intending to write a certain type of song, It just happens that day.

Right now, she is on the road with Morgan Wallen and having the time of her life. Last year, she did 6 or 7 shows with him. This year she also gets to team up with Miranda on his tour.

Fun Facts

A little fun fact we found out about her current song: "Weren't for the wind": She wrote it on a tour bus riding through Wyoming. She was on Jon Pardi's tour and his shows got canceled, so they decided to write a song during their downtime.

Ella LangleyRiley Green
Tampa Bay's Morning KreweAuthor
Launa is part of Tampa Bay's Hometown Morning Krewe on 99.5 WQYK. She has been with the station for 7 years and joined J.R. and Kevin on the morning show 4 years ago. Since then, they have been nominated for not only a CMA but also an ACM. Launa has been in radio for the past 28 years and in the Tampa Bay market for 22 of those years. While working in radio, Launa has also served as an entertainment reporter on a local TV show and has hosted many charity events in the community. Using her popularity from QYK, Launa loves to help raise money for shelter animals and has been a volunteer at local shelters for years. Launa loves the community and writes articles on local news, entertainment, and events and highlights people who are shining in Tampa Bay that she knows others like her would also be interested in reading.
Related Stories
Zach Bryan Debuts New Single “Streets of London” at Record-Breaking Hyde Park Concert
MusicZach Bryan Debuts New Single “Streets of London” at Record-Breaking Hyde Park ConcertJennifer Eggleston
Songs of Dolly Parton: Tracing Her Musical Evolution Through the Decades
MusicSongs of Dolly Parton: Tracing Her Musical Evolution Through the DecadesBriana Kelley
BigXthaPlug Unveils New Country EP ‘I Hope You’re Happy’ with Star-Studded Lineup
MusicBigXthaPlug Unveils New Country EP ‘I Hope You’re Happy’ with Star-Studded LineupJennifer Eggleston
Beasly Media Group, LLC
Download our station app

Download the app to LISTEN LIVE wherever you are and connect with us like never before!







About
Connect