Your Morning Krewe Has Your VIP Pass To The St. Pete 4th Of July Celebration

Listen to win a pair of ticket to join us for the 4th annual “The Fourth” Independence Day Celebration at St. Pete Pier.
his event is filled with fun activities for all, including a Craft Beer Garden, Uncle Sam's Market, Family Fun Zone, Food Trucks & Vendors, Live Music by the 13th US Army Band, roaming entertainers, and so much more!
Contest Rules:
- How To Enter: Listen To Win
- Dates Of Contest: 6/30-7/3/25
- How Winner Is Being Selected: Queue To Call
- How Many Times A Person Can Enter: 1 (within 7 days)
- Age Of Entrants: 18+
- How Many Winners Are Being Selected: 5
- What The Prize Is: A Pair of VIP tickets to the St. Pete Pier July 4th Event
- Prize Value: $300
- Who Is Providing The Prize: St. Pete Pier