Your Morning Krewe Has Your VIP Pass To The St. Pete 4th Of July Celebration

Listen to win a pair of ticket to join us for the 4th annual “The Fourth” Independence Day Celebration at St. Pete Pier. his event is filled with fun activities for all, including…

Listen to win a pair of ticket to join us for the 4th annual “The Fourth” Independence Day Celebration at St. Pete Pier.

his event is filled with fun activities for all, including a Craft Beer Garden, Uncle Sam's Market, Family Fun Zone, Food Trucks & Vendors, Live Music by the 13th US Army Band,  roaming entertainers, and so much more!

Contest Rules:

  • How To Enter: Listen To Win
  • Dates Of Contest: 6/30-7/3/25
  • How Winner Is Being Selected: Queue To Call
  • How Many Times A Person Can Enter: 1 (within 7 days)
  • Age Of Entrants: 18+
  • How Many Winners Are Being Selected: 5
  • What The Prize Is: A Pair of VIP tickets to the St. Pete Pier July 4th Event
  • Prize Value: $300
  • Who Is Providing The Prize: St. Pete Pier
