Our Mutt Monday Dog Moonpie Will Add Sweetness To Your Life

Moonpie is our Mutt Monday dog this week. Looking for a little sweetness in your life? Consider adding Moonpie to your family! This two year old, 61 pound Rottweiler has lots of sugar to give, and is happy to spread the love. She loves her humans, but tennis balls come in a very close second. Moonpie is over the moon for a game of fetch! You must own you home to adopt her. We do not know if she has experience with children, so no small tykes(or cats), please.

Where Pet Pal Animal Shelter Is

Every Monday we highlight a dog that is available for adoption at Pet Pal Animal Shelter. Our Mutt Monday dog is Moonpie this week and she is available at Pet Pal Animal Shelter in St. Pete.

Pet Pal's Mission Statement is, "Our mission is to rescue dogs and cats from shelters that may otherwise be euthanized due to time limitations, illness, injuries or lack of socialization and training. We are dedicated to educating the public about the pet overpopulation crisis, the importance of spaying/neutering, and responsible pet ownership."

Finally, Pet Pal is open from Tuesday through Saturday from 11 a.m. - 4:30 p.m. They are closed on Sunday and Monday. Pet Pal is located at 405 22nd Street South in St. Pete. They also have a thrift store that supports the efforts of the shelter.

When you go to a shelter to look for an animal, seeing all the dogs will be emotional. Getting an animal is a huge life decision but it is also a gratifying one as well.