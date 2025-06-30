Backstage Country
KC Has Your Pair Of Tickets To Adventure Islands

Get ready for a day full of thrills, splashes, and unforgettable fun! We're giving YOU the chance to win a 4 pack of tickets to Adventure Island – Tampa Bay's…

smckenzie
Get ready for a day full of thrills, splashes, and unforgettable fun! We’re giving YOU the chance to win a 4 pack of tickets to Adventure Island – Tampa Bay’s favorite waterpark!

Whether you're craving high-speed slides, lazy river vibes, or just want to soak up the sun, Adventure Island has something for everyone. Don’t miss your chance to make a splash this summer. Listen now and let the adventure begin!

Contest Rules:

  • How To Enter: Listen To Win
  • Dates Of Contest: 06/30-7/3/25
  • How Winner Is Being Selected: Listen To Win
  • When The Winner Is Being Selected: 06/30-7/3/25
  • How Many Times A Person Can Enter: 1 (within 7 days)
  • Age Of Entrants: 18+
  • How Many Winners Are Being Selected: 4
  • What The Prize Is: A 4 pack of tickets to Adventure Islands
  • Prize Value: : $406.45
  • Who Is Providing The Prize: Busch Gardens

smckenzie
