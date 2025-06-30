First Ever Matcha Festival Coming To Ybor

The first-ever MatchaFest comes to Tampa next summer on July 19, 2025, landing at The Cuban Club in Ybor City. Tickets begin at $13.45.

Following huge success in Miami and Orlando, this outdoor market brings its blend of vendors and music to 2010 N. Avenida Republica de Cuba. Local sellers will pop up alongside DJs playing music, with plenty of spots for photo ops.

The open-air venue's patio will turn into a matcha paradise packed with drinks, snacks, and art installations. With Florida's summer heat at its peak and no AC, wearing cool clothes is essential.

Early shoppers can grab VIP passes for first access to special merch. Some ticket levels come with extra drink tokens from participating vendors.

Popular spot Sorbo from Wesley Chapel will head up the drink offerings with their fan-favorite matcha creations. A few lucky ticket holders will find Sorbo drink vouchers hidden in their festival passes. Between drinks, check out wellness products and handmade goods. The marketplace blends art displays with food stands serving up matcha-inspired treats.

Previous events got so packed that tickets moved to online-only sales. The festival's website now lets people sign up for vendor updates and schedule changes.

DJs will keep the music going all day long. Instagram-worthy spots wait at special photo areas. Pick up event merch while you can - these special items won't be sold after the festival wraps up.

The historic Cuban Club makes the perfect setting for this cultural celebration, with its open layout ideal for vendors, music, and moving crowds.