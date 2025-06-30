Backstage Country
Enter To Win A Pair Of Tickets To See Gary Allen

Country music fans, this one’s for YOU! We’re giving away a pair of tickets to see Gary Allan bring his raw, rock-infused country hits to the stage! Enter now for…

Country music fans, this one’s for YOU! We’re giving away a pair of tickets to see Gary Allan bring his raw, rock-infused country hits to the stage!

Enter now for your chance to win a pair of tickets to see Gary Allen at Ruth Eckerd Hall on October 11, 2025

Contest Rules:

  • How To Enter: Enter To Win
  • Dates Of Contest: 6/30-7/4/25
  • How Winner Is Being Selected: Enter to Win
  • When The Winner Is Being Selected:  7/7/25
  • How Many Times A Person Can Enter: 1 (within 7 days)
  • Age Of Entrants: 18+
  • How Many Winners Are Being Selected: 1
  • What The Prize Is: A Pair of Tickets to See Gary Allen
  • Prize Value: $69.25
  • Who Is Providing The Prize: Ruth Eckerd Hall
smckenzieWriter
