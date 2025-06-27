Free Tiki Shuttle Service Will Take You Bar Hopping in Dunedin

Backstage Country
There's a great alternative to Uber's and Lyft's in the Dunedin area. Local Tiki Rides now takes passengers around Dunedin for free, offering door-to-door service and sing-along fun for riders.

This 13-seat open-air vehicle runs through town on Fridays 5-11 p.m. and Saturdays 11 a.m.-11 p.m. Getting a ride is easy - just call, text, or wave to the driver when you see it pass.

"It keeps them safe," said Tiffany and Bob Potter to ABC News. "We're their designated drivers, so they can have fun, enjoy themselves. They don't have to worry about parking or any of that hassle. It's door-to-door service, and they enjoy the open air, everything about it, so it makes it nice. Plus we also have karaoke on board."

In late 2019, the Potters moved from Columbus and bought this business after relocating to Dunedin. When COVID hit, they began giving rides as a way to connect with their new community.

Their idea came from a fun basement tiki bar they'd built back in Ohio. That small home project sparked the inspiration for their current shuttle service.

By giving safe rides home, the shuttle helps prevent drunk driving and eases the parking crunch downtown. It serves as a free option instead of paid ride-sharing services.

Within city limits, rides are free - though tips are appreciated. The business makes money through exterior advertising and private bookings throughout Pinellas County.

As music and lights set a party mood, "Sweet Caroline" remains the most popular karaoke pick among riders during their trips.

Jen GloriosoEditor
Jen was born and raised in the Tampa Bay area. She’s been with Beasley Media Group since 2022. In her spare time, you can find her at Tampa Bay Lightning games, Tampa Bay breweries, or the beach. Catch up on Jen’s content about the highest-rated restaurants/bars in Tampa, things-to-do around the area, and upcoming concerts.
