Erin Lunsford Drops New Single About Southern Goodbyes

On June 20, Erin Lunsford, an award-winning singer-songwriter, released the official music video for her new single, "Watch Out For Deer." This single is the first from an upcoming album and serves as a loving homage to family and identity, as well as the quiet yet mighty Southern expression of love.

"This song was born on a tearful nighttime drive back to Richmond after visiting my family in Fincastle," Lunsford shares. "That phrase — 'watch out for deer' — it's something we say all the time in the South, but it carries so much love. It's our way of saying 'I love you, be careful out there.'"

Brood in Lunsford's home in the Blue Ridge Mountains, this song trinkets a homesick longing with a potpourri of Appalachian folk and country soul. Having described this song as an Appalachian love song, the song ultimately balances the bittersweetness of a Southern goodbye and the emotional conflicts of departing from home.

Produced by Jacob Ungerleider with fiddler Shannon Bielski, the single showcases Lunsford's unmistakable sound that is full of story and individuality. Lunsford is recognized for her passionate voice and deeply relatable lyrics. This new project builds on Lunsford's artistic vision and delves into themes of family, identity, and resilience.

Her solo journey now includes a six-piece band, featuring innovative Appalachian instrumentation, amplifying the scope of women in roots music. This project follows her 2020 release, The Damsel, which got great reviews for blending genres and personal stories.