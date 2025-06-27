Ella Langley Releases “Never Met Anyone Like You” While on Riley Green Tour

Rising country star Ella Langley officially released her highly anticipated new single, “Never Met Anyone Like You,”. The song, which arrived today, follows a strong social media teaser campaign and marks a heartfelt shift from her previous single, “Weren't For The Wind.”

Langley co-wrote the track with country hitmaker Hardy and songwriter-producer Jordan Schmidt. The lyrics include the emotional chorus: “I've never met anyone like you / Darlin', you're one in a million / God couldn't do it again if he tried to / I've never met anyone / Never met anyone like you / Like you…”

The song expresses a message of rare love and emotional reverence, a departure from the themes of heartbreak found in earlier releases. Fans have already flooded TikTok and Instagram with praise and appreciation. Langley also confirmed the release on her own Instagram and TikTok, sharing the track with her growing audience.

Langley made the initial announcement on TikTok, previewing a short clip of the song, which created a frenzy. The Alabama girl has quickly established herself in the country landscape following the success of her 2024 debut album Hungover, and its deluxe edition reissue, Still Hungover.

She is currently out on the road as the direct support for Riley Green on his 2025 Damn Country Music Tour with stops in the U.S. and Canada. Her visibility has developed along with her growing career, and was further elevated at the 2025 ACM Awards with four trophies, a professional accomplishment that has been a boost to her potential audience.