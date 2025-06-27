Backstage Country
LISTEN LIVE

Ella Langley Releases “Never Met Anyone Like You” While on Riley Green Tour

Rising country star Ella Langley officially released her highly anticipated new single, “Never Met Anyone Like You,”. The song, which arrived today, follows a strong social media teaser campaign and…

Jennifer Eggleston
Ella Langley performs at FirstBank Amphitheater on June 19, 2025 in Franklin, Tennessee.
Jason Kempin via Getty Images

Rising country star Ella Langley officially released her highly anticipated new single, “Never Met Anyone Like You,”. The song, which arrived today, follows a strong social media teaser campaign and marks a heartfelt shift from her previous single, “Weren't For The Wind.”

Langley co-wrote the track with country hitmaker Hardy and songwriter-producer Jordan Schmidt. The lyrics include the emotional chorus: “I've never met anyone like you / Darlin', you're one in a million / God couldn't do it again if he tried to / I've never met anyone / Never met anyone like you / Like you…”

The song expresses a message of rare love and emotional reverence, a departure from the themes of heartbreak found in earlier releases. Fans have already flooded TikTok and Instagram with praise and appreciation. Langley also confirmed the release on her own Instagram and TikTok, sharing the track with her growing audience.

Langley made the initial announcement on TikTok, previewing a short clip of the song, which created a frenzy. The Alabama girl has quickly established herself in the country landscape following the success of her 2024 debut album Hungover, and its deluxe edition reissue, Still Hungover.

Loading TikTok...

She is currently out on the road as the direct support for Riley Green on his 2025 Damn Country Music Tour with stops in the U.S. and Canada. Her visibility has developed along with her growing career, and was further elevated at the 2025 ACM Awards with four trophies, a professional accomplishment that has been a boost to her potential audience.

With “Never Met Anyone Like You” now streaming on different platforms, industry insiders and fans alike expect another major hit from Langley, whose blend of grit, heart, and vocal power continues to resonate.

Ella LangleyRiley Green
Jennifer EgglestonWriter
Related Stories
Country Star Paul Cauthen Takes Different Route to Fight Thyroid Cancer
MusicCountry Star Paul Cauthen Takes Different Route to Fight Thyroid CancerJennifer Eggleston
Morgan Wallen to Rock Camp Randall Stadium in First Concert Since 1997
MusicMorgan Wallen to Rock Camp Randall Stadium in First Concert Since 1997Jennifer Eggleston
This Day in Country History: June 27
MusicThis Day in Country History: June 27Kristina Hall
Beasly Media Group, LLC
Download our station app

Download the app to LISTEN LIVE wherever you are and connect with us like never before!







About
Connect