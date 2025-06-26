Backstage Country
Zach Bryan Headlines BST Hyde Park 2025 After Quick Sellout

Zach Bryan is set to headline two nights at the BST Hyde Park concert series on June 28 and 29, following overwhelming demand that led to an immediate sell-out of…

Jennifer Eggleston
Zach Bryan performs at the T-Mobile Mane Stage during the 2025 Stagecoach Festival on April 25, 2025 in Indio, California.
Frazer Harrison via Getty Images

Zach Bryan is set to headline two nights at the BST Hyde Park concert series on June 28 and 29, following overwhelming demand that led to an immediate sell-out of the first date. The highly anticipated shows mark a rare opportunity to see Bryan perform in the UK as he takes time away from extensive touring. “This will be one of the last shows we announce. Thank you guys for understanding the boys and me taking time away from the road,” Bryan shared with fans.

Gates will open to VIP ticket holders at 1:00 p.m. and to general admission guests at 2:00 p.m. Entry will close at 8:30 p.m. While official set times have not yet been confirmed, Bryan is expected to take the stage at approximately 8:30 p.m. and conclude by 10:30 p.m..

Saturday's opening lineup features Dermot Kennedy, Mt. Joy, Gabrielle Aplin, and Willow Avalon. On Sunday, June 29th, Bryan will return with Dermot Kennedy, as well as the Turnpike Troubadours and many other artists you've come to know from the day before.

The BST Hyde Park concert series has featured a range of pre-liminary to legendary acts, including Taylor Swift, The Rolling Stones, and Adele, and has established itself as an alternative in its own right, with serious standing as London's premier live music event.

For Bryan's fans, the weekend promises a blend of folk, rock, and Americana, with expected performances of hits like “Overtime,” “Open the Gate,” and “Something in the Orange.” Special on-stage collaborations with Dermot Kennedy and Noeline Hofmann are also anticipated.

Concertgoers can enjoy a wide range of food and beverage offerings throughout the venue. Merchandise stands will carry exclusive items, including artist-specific designs that echo Bryan's recent Dublin show collection.

Tickets are available through the official BST Hyde Park website. Attendees are reminded to follow the venue's strict bag policy, which limits entry to small bags only.

Dermot KennedyZach Bryan
Jennifer EgglestonWriter
