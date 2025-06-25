Backstage Country
Alexandra Kay Launches Coffee Shop as New Single Hits Streaming Services

Jennifer Eggleston
Alexandra Kay performs during Jelly Roll's The Beautifully Broken tour at Bridgestone Arena on November 26, 2024 in Nashville, Tennessee.
Alexandra Kay is celebrating two big achievements: the release of her exciting new single “Feminine Energy” and the grand opening of her first coffee shop, The Coffee Girl, in her hometown of Waterloo, Illinois. The track — part sassy pop and part bold country — was released early because of overwhelming demand from fans who responded so positively to the teasers posted online. Initially set to be part of her sophomore album later this year, the song instead debuted ahead of her sold-out St. Louis show.

“This has been a dream of mine since 2020 when TikTok first named me ‘The Coffee Girl,'” says Kay. “I can't believe my dream of opening my own shop is finally a reality, and it's even more special to have it in the heart of my hometown. When I first went viral while singing and making my morning coffee, I had no idea it would change my entire life. I'm grateful every day for the fans that got me here, and can't wait to see their smiling faces in my shop!”

The Coffee Girl was inspired by Kay's viral “Coffee Covers” series, in which she covered country classics while brewing coffee, earning her a devoted fan base and over 8.6 million social media followers. On the first day of performances, she greeted her fans in person, creating a bond with the community.

Kay's ascent has been filled with breakout success. Her two previous singles, "The Last" and "Cupid's A Cowgirl," proved she had an evolving sound, while her cover of Dolly Parton's "Jolene" has been viewed over 60 million times, opening spots with the likes of Randy Travis and Tim McGraw. She has sold over 80,000 tickets across two recent headlining tours, was named a 2025 Artist to Watch by Pandora, and was included in CMT's Next Women of Country.

This summer, she will join Brad Paisley on tour and return to the Grand Ole Opry stage on June 27, continuing a dynamic year of musical and entrepreneurial achievements.

