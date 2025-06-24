Whataburger Makes Its Return to Tampa Bay

After 20 years away, Whataburger is getting ready to serve burgers again in Tampa Bay. The Texas-based chain has chosen 25340 Sierra Center Blvd in Wesley Chapel for its big return.

The company handed out free Patty Melts at Lykes Gaslight Park in downtown Tampa as CEO Ed Nelson and his team shared the exciting news with eager fans. The event drew big crowds hoping to sample what's in store.

Crews will renovate the old Aussie Grill near State Road 54 both inside and outside. This location marks the beginning of a big plan to open several orange-and-white striped restaurants across Tampa Bay by 2026.

During the late '90s and early 2000s, Tampa Bay lost all eight of its Whataburger locations. Since then, the chain has expanded to serve customers in 15 states with over 1,000 restaurants.

The Wesley Chapel restaurant will create new jobs while partnering with local farms and food suppliers. Like other Whataburger locations, it'll stay open 24 hours a day, serving up burgers, chicken, breakfast, and milkshakes.

Quality ingredients and cooked-to-order food helped Whataburger make QSR Magazine's Best Brands to Work For in 2023. Every burger gets cooked fresh when ordered - nothing sits under heat lamps.

Tampa Bay is just the beginning. The chain wants to grow throughout Florida, bringing their popular burgers to more communities in the coming years.