MidFlorida Credit Union Amphitheatre Opens New VIP Area With Air Conditioning

The MidFlorida Credit Union Amphitheatre just opened The Backyard on June 20. This new space holds 500 fans and comes with air-conditioned bathrooms, food spots, and screens showing the concert - all for a $70 entrance fee.

First used at the Avril Lavigne show, this outdoor area features comfy seating and picnic areas. Big screens show the live performances, while guests get free stuff like water, sunscreen, and cool-down towels.

At the main grill, fans can grab some special food. They've got juicy watermelon with feta, crispy elote corn ribs, and cheesy Mac 'N Cheese Bites. Fresh grilled vegetables and special burgers fill out the menu, following other venues' trend toward better food options.

The $70 entry price is $15 cheaper than other VIP areas. Fans can upgrade their tickets online or at the entrance.

Big acts like Russ, Ke$ha, Little Big Town, and Thomas Rhett are playing this summer. New food stands Mosh Burger, Rebel Hen chicken, and Ziggy's Magic Pizza are now open. Snacks start at $3, with $2 hot dogs and $5 beers.

Live Nation runs this fairgrounds venue, which got hit by Hurricane Milton last fall. They're waiting until after this season's concerts to fix the roof.