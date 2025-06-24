Lainey Wilson Takes Stage With Johnny Cash’s Guitar at Grand Ole Opry

Lainey Wilson had a heartwarming tribute moment to Johnny Cash during her recent performance at the Grand Ole Opry for the 100th Anniversary, which took place in 2025. As part of her tribute of sorts to the iconic artist, Wilson did a haunting take on Cash's cover of "God's Gonna Cut You Down", which was written and recorded by Cash shortly before he died in 2003, but not released until 2006 posthumously.

“This guitar ain't just any old guitar,” Wilson told the audience before beginning her performance. “This is Johnny Cash's guitar. And I can't believe that I'm getting to play it tonight.” The crowd responded with thunderous applause as Wilson delivered a stirring rendition of the classic.

Describing the emotional weight of the experience, Wilson said, “These are those moments…when people say… ‘When did you think you made it?' or ‘Have you had that feeling? Have you made it?' I don't have that feeling all the time. But being able to stand in this circle and hold Johnny Cash's guitar makes me feel like I made it.”

She also spoke of the spiritual energy she felt during the moment. “I felt like there [were] so many songs that were told through that guitar,” she said. “But I still felt like there were a lot of songs left in it.” She concluded, “It just feels like I'm holding the holy spirit.”

The performance echoes a prior milestone for Wilson when she held Hank Williams' guitar — another symbol of her deep connection to country music's roots. With her rising star power, recent award show recognition, and film debut approaching, some are already speculating about her future as a potential EGOT winner.

Following the Opry performance, Wilson took the stage at the Barefoot Music Festival on June 20, performing alongside several of today's top country acts.