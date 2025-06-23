Backstage Country
Your Morning Krewe Has Your Tickets To See Thomas Rhett!

Get ready for a night of unforgettable country hits and high-energy performances! Thomas Rhett is bringing his chart-topping tour to the MIDFLORIDA Credit Union Amphitheatre on September 5 and you could be there! Listen this week at 8am for your chance to win a pair of tickets to see Thomas Rhett at MIDFLORIDA Amphitheatre on September 5, 2025.

Thomas Rhett is an acclaimed American country singer-songwriter, born Thomas Rhett Akins Jr. on March 30, 1990, in Valdosta, Georgia, and raised in Hendersonville, Tennessee. He is the son of country singer-songwriter Rhett Akins, which exposed him to music from an early age; Thomas often performed on stage with his father and later played drums in various bands. After briefly attending Lipscomb University, he dropped out to pursue a career in music, eventually signing with Big Machine Records.

Longtime fan or new to his music, this is your opportunity to experience one of country’s most dynamic performers live in concert.

Contest Rules:

  • How To Enter: Listen To Win
  • Dates Of Contest: 6/23-6/27/25
  • How Winner Is Being Selected: Queue To Call
  • How Many Times A Person Can Enter: 1 (within 7 days)
  • Age Of Entrants: 18+
  • How Many Winners Are Being Selected: 5
  • What The Prize Is: A Pair of tickets to see Thomas Rhett at MidFL Amp on September 5, 2025
  • Prize Value: $50
  • Who Is Providing The Prize: Live Nation

Thomas Rhett
