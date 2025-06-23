What 80's movie inspired one of Riley Green's songs? That's something we found out when Riley called into the show today. We not only talked about his mustache, his number one song Worst Way, but tried to sneak in a few other questions as well.

Mustache

First thing we addressed was his 'stache. Riley has been known to wear a mustache on his face for the majority of his career. Recently, he shaved it off and the internet went crazy. He said that he had no idea his mustache was such a big deal. Growing up, he was always a fan of Tom Selleck, who has probably one of the best mustaches out there. But, it's back and it is there to stay.

Worst Way

Riley just scored another number one with the song "Worst Way". This is a very sexy song he wrote and then made an even sexier video for it. Launa tried to get some information about who he was thinking about when he wrote the song, but his answer was just "all of them". Good, safe answer Riley!

He wanted to throw some comedy in the video so that guys would want to watch it as well as the ladies. He also mentioned the movie Bull Durham was his favorite movie growing up and he got some ideas in the video as to tip his hat to that movie.

Acting Bug

A conversation with Tim McGraw has sparked some interest in acting. Boy, would we love to see him on the big screen and it sounds like he is up for it. He said it could always help his music career. J.R .asked him he would have a problem being asked to gain/lose weight, cut his hair or shave his face for a scene? Right away he said he would have no problem with that.

Music

We each asked Riley to tell us a fun fact for our favorite Riley Green songs.

There was this girl - He said when they were writing it, he was thinking of the 1994 movie Footloose. Someone doing something really stupid to impress a girl. Like they did when they were playing chicken with the tractors and Ren ended up winning the girl in the end.

Worst Way - We asked him if there was anyone in particular who he was thinking about when he wrote the song? His answer was "every one of them". Not the answer we were hoping for.