Kelsea Ballerini and Noah Kahan Team Up for Impromptu Duet at CMA Fest Despite Rain

Kelsea Ballerini recently spoke to PEOPLE about her sudden CMA Fest 2025 collaboration with Noah Kahan, calling him a "good human" and describing him as a "joy to be on stage with." The pair initially met at the 2024 Grammy Awards, where Ballerini introduced herself and learned that Kahan already knew her music. Their bond deepened through their duet, "Cowboys Cry Too," released in April 2024.

Ahead of her CMA Fest appearance at Nissan Stadium, Ballerini said she texted Kahan just four days before the event: "And so I texted him on the Monday, we played on the Friday, and I was like, 'I'm sure the answer is you want to be a hermit right now, but just in case, do you want to come play CMA Fest?' He was like, 'I've never done CMA Fest. I've never played a stadium.' I was like, 'Didn't you headline Fenway?' He was like, 'Yeah, but a proper football stadium.'"

Despite the short notice, Kahan agreed. "He said 'yes' at the very last minute. And I was so grateful. And so we were able to play our song... and then my set got cut short because of the rain, but I was like, 'You came all the way down here with your friends and your family. We have to do "Stick Season."'

Their performance featured both "Cowboys Cry Too" and Kahan's breakout hit "Stick Season." Ballerini insisted on fitting in the latter, honoring the moment for Kahan's sake, even with weather-shortened time.

Reflecting on the experience, Ballerini said, "Ultimately, Kahan is just a joy to be on stage with. And yeah, I really adore him. He has that 'I'm just happy to be here' mentality, which I love."

She also shared her appreciation for her continued partnership with Celsius, which she nicknamed "Kelsius," crediting it for her energy onstage.