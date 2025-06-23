Enter To Win A Pair Of Tickets To See Del McCoury Band

Enter for your chance to win tickets to see The Del McCoury Band in concert at the Bilheimer Capitol Theatre on November 15,2025
From the earliest days of bluegrass to sold-out festival stages and legendary performances at the Grand Ole Opry, Del McCoury has defined the sound of American roots music for generations. Now, you could be in the audience as this living legend and his world-class band bring their signature harmonies and timeless songs to life. Don’t miss The Del McCoury Band at the Bilheimer Capitol Theatre.
Contest Rules:
- How To Enter: Listen To Win
- Dates Of Contest: 6/23-6/27/2025
- How Winner Is Being Selected: Queue To Call
- How Many Times A Person Can Enter: 1 (within 7 days)
- Age Of Entrants: 18+
- How Many Winners Are Being Selected: 5
- What The Prize Is: A Pair of tickets to see The Del McCoury Band in concert at the Bilheimer Capitol Theatre on November 15,2025
- Prize Value: $53.50
- Who Is Providing The Prize: Ruth Eckerd Hall