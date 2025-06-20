Country Star Dierks Bentley Debuts $99 Limited-Edition Bourbon with Just 1,500 Bottles Up for Grabs

Dierks Bentley has announced the limited release of Row 94 Broken Branches, a new bourbon created in collaboration with Lofted Custom Spirits and Green River Distilling Co. in Owensboro, Kentucky. Launching at the end of June 2025, the bourbon coincides with the debut of Bentley's 11th studio album, Broken Branches, and his summer tour, which spans 30 cities across the U.S..

With a production of only 1,500 bottles, Row 94 Broken Branches, is priced at $99.99 for 750ml and will only be available through an online registration. Bottled at 100 proof and five years old, the bourbon is specially aged with "Branch Aging" using fire-toasted oak staves that were processed for 24 months to enhance flavor and complexity in the barrel.

"For this limited edition offering, we used fire-toasted Oak staves that had been seasoned for 24 months for the 'Branch Aging,' lending additional nuance to the whiskey," says Travis Cantrell, Director of Quality at Lofted Custom Spirits. "We produced just 1500 bottles, making this a truly rare craft whiskey that new bourbon lovers and enthusiasts alike will enjoy."

This bourbon is produced with a mash bill of 70% corn grown in Kentucky, 21% rye, and 9% malted barley, and aged in a brand-new, level four char, White Oak barrel. Tasting notes indicate vanilla, butterscotch, caramel, and stone fruit on the nose, a sweet leather-like palate, and a cinnamon and smoky finish.

"The new album Broken Branches is all about the cracks and scars that make us who we are, and I wanted this bourbon to carry that same spirit," says Dierks. "We added seasoned oak staves to deepen the flavor and give it a little more character… kind of like the stuff life throws at you."