Busch Gardens Celebrates ‘World Giraffe Day’ With Special Events All Weekend

Jen Glorioso
Giraffe Interaction Busch Gardens Tampa Bay
Photo: Busch Gardens Tampa Bay

Busch Gardens Tampa Bay is rolling out the red carpet for the gentle giants this weekend with its enchanting Giraffes Galore celebration! Taking place on Saturday, June 21 and Sunday, June 22, this event invites guests to explore the Park’s iconic Serengeti Plain through engaging experiences centered around the world’s tallest land mammal.

Kick off your weekend with live Keeper Talks at the Animal Care Center at 11 AM each day. Learn expert insights into giraffe behavior, biology, and conservation efforts — a treat for curious minds of all ages. Next, join the immersive Giraffe Encounter Tour, a 45-minute off-road journey led by education and animal-care specialists. It culminates in hand-feeding the giraffes—an unforgettable up-close encounter during your safari Plus, Pass Members enjoy a 50 % discount on Serengeti Safari Tours purchased in-park on these dates

When hunger strikes, sip and savor at the premium Giraffe Bar, offering freshly crafted cocktails, Florida brews, and scenic views of the plain. Don’t miss out on exclusive giraffe-themed merch: plush toys, sippers, tees, and a new Loungefly animal-print backpack—perfect souvenirs for fans of the spotted marvels. And if you’re craving themed treats, enjoy a giraffe-shaped pretzel and a chilled bottled beer for just $8 and $10, respectively.

Wrap up your weekend with a newfound appreciation for giraffes—towering, graceful, and endlessly fascinating. Whether you're snapping photos at giraffe-themed photo ops or feeding a baby giraffe (they double in height within their first year!), Giraffes Galore is sure to leave families with memories that stand tall.

Busch Gardens
Jen GloriosoEditor
Jen was born and raised in the Tampa Bay area. She’s been with Beasley Media Group since 2022. In her spare time, you can find her at Tampa Bay Lightning games, Tampa Bay breweries, or the beach. Catch up on Jen’s content about the highest-rated restaurants/bars in Tampa, things-to-do around the area, and upcoming concerts.
