Busch Gardens Celebrates ‘World Giraffe Day’ With Special Events All Weekend

Busch Gardens Tampa Bay is rolling out the red carpet for the gentle giants this weekend with its enchanting Giraffes Galore celebration! Taking place on Saturday, June 21 and Sunday, June 22, this event invites guests to explore the Park’s iconic Serengeti Plain through engaging experiences centered around the world’s tallest land mammal.

Kick off your weekend with live Keeper Talks at the Animal Care Center at 11 AM each day. Learn expert insights into giraffe behavior, biology, and conservation efforts — a treat for curious minds of all ages. Next, join the immersive Giraffe Encounter Tour, a 45-minute off-road journey led by education and animal-care specialists. It culminates in hand-feeding the giraffes—an unforgettable up-close encounter during your safari Plus, Pass Members enjoy a 50 % discount on Serengeti Safari Tours purchased in-park on these dates

When hunger strikes, sip and savor at the premium Giraffe Bar, offering freshly crafted cocktails, Florida brews, and scenic views of the plain. Don’t miss out on exclusive giraffe-themed merch: plush toys, sippers, tees, and a new Loungefly animal-print backpack—perfect souvenirs for fans of the spotted marvels. And if you’re craving themed treats, enjoy a giraffe-shaped pretzel and a chilled bottled beer for just $8 and $10, respectively.