This Day in Country History: June 18

Blake Shelton's birthday is one of the highlights of June 18. There have also been many other events and happenings for country music on this day throughout the years.

Breakthrough Hits and Milestones

Toby Keith and Dierks Bentley are included in these June 18 milestones:

2015: The late and legendary Toby Keith was inducted into the Songwriters Hall of Fame. This honorary award recognizes songwriters who have been active for at least 20 years and whose music has made a cultural impact. 2016: Dierks Bentley's album Black debuted at No. 1 on the Country Albums chart. It also entered the all-genre Billboard 200 albums chart at No. 2.

Cultural Milestones

Blake Shelton's birthday and a cultural event that included Jimmie Allen and former President Barack Obama occurred on June 18:

1976: Blake Shelton was born in Ada, Oklahoma. He became a household name as a judge and coach on the TV show The Voice. His accomplishments in country music include ten CMA Awards, ten CMT Awards, eight ACA Awards, six Academy of Country Music Awards, and many more. 2021: Allen was part of the Juneteenth: Together We Triumph – A 'Soul of a Nation' Special Event, which honored Juneteenth National Independence Day, commemorating the end of slavery in the United States. Former President Obama was also part of this special event, as were Leon Bridges and Chloe Bailey.

Notable Recordings and Performances

Successful performances and recordings on June 18 include:

2011: Miranda Lambert joined Brad Paisley on stage in his concert at the Verizon Wireless Music Center in Indianapolis to sing "Happy Birthday" to Blake Shelton, who was Paisley's opening act. Shelton and Lambert were married at that time. 2011: Rascal Flatts launched the Flats Fest summer tour in Bristow, Virginia. The tour would continue through September.

2013: Danielle Bradbery won The Voice with her performance of the song "My Day." She had been part of Shelton's team and was coached by him throughout the competition.

Industry Changes and Challenges

Divorces are always difficult, especially when in the public eye:

2018: The "Drink to That All Night" country music singer Jerrod Niemann and TV personality Morgan Petek called it quits in their marriage. Petek filed for divorce on June 18, and they were officially divorced in December of 2019, after only four years of marriage. 2020: Country Music Award winner for New Artist of the Year, Jimmie Allen, secretly married his girlfriend Alexis Gale, and they had a public ceremony later in the year. After having three children together, they sadly divorced in 2024.