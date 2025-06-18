Palm Harbor Mobile Coffee Business Crafts The Rule #7 Drink Dedicated To Denis Phillips

Two local teachers kicked off their coffee trailer business, The Charlotte Bean, serving up fresh coffee at various spots around Palm Harbor, including a regular spot at de Bine Brewing Co.

Mari and Brett Ebert run the mobile business while keeping their teaching jobs. "Shortly after she was born, I was like, Charlotte BEAN would be the perfect coffee shop name," Mari told ABC Action News.

Their coffee trailer shows up at different locations around town. At their regular spot outside de Bine Brewing Co., customers can choose from drinks named after family members. One fan favorite, Jaxon's Slapshot, honors their young son.

Among their special drinks is The Rule #7, created as a nod to ABC Action News meteorologist Denis Phillips. The drink mixes Dr. Pepper with a creamy refresher base. "He's one of our favorite weather guys around... With the season of hurricanes that we went through last year, we wanted to support one of the guys that supports our community," Brett said.

After hitting some bumps along the way, the couple went with a mobile setup. This practical choice lets them keep teaching while exploring the food service business.

Every drink has its own story, connecting back to someone important. These personal touches show how much the Eberts care about their community and family ties.