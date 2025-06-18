Jelly Roll’s Mom Meets Post Malone and Totally Steals the Show

You know you’ve made it big when your mom fangirls over your tourmate harder than your fans do. That’s exactly what happened when Jelly Roll hit the road with Post Malone on the Big A* Stadium Tour*—because one of Post’s most excited admirers turned out to be none other than Jelly Roll’s own mother.

With the tour selling out shows across the U.S. and even stretching to Germany, Denmark, Italy, Switzerland, and Romania, fans everywhere were pumped. But back home? Donna DeFord—aka Jelly Roll’s mom—was gearing up for her own special moment.

In a video posted to Instagram, Donna pulled out an actual CD (yep, she still uses those!) and proudly declared, “I got one, and I got my own felt pen.” That’s right—she was locked, loaded, and ready for a Post Malone autograph.

Even though she didn’t know if she’d get the chance, Jelly Roll just laughed. There was no way his mom wasn’t meeting Post.

When the time came, Post didn’t just say hello—he wrapped Donna in a giant hug and didn’t let go for several seconds. He gave her his full attention, clearly touched by the love.

Donna shared that she had asked her son “over and over” to introduce them, and Post confirmed the feeling was mutual, saying Jelly Roll had also “asked him a million times” to meet his mom.

Turns out, the CD was actually her birthday gift. After signing it without missing a beat, Post hit her with a question:

“Did Jason buy you a house yet?”

Donna smiled and said, “Yes, a nice one.”

Fans watching the interaction were loving it. One commented, “This is the sweetest most wholesome thing I’ve ever seen. She is just like us. Now we need an album with this as the cover.” Another wrote, “That’s too adorable. I love Jelly’s mom. She’s great and that’s so awesome of Post. That’s a great picture!! That definitely goes up on the wall.”