Backstage Country
LISTEN LIVE

Jelly Roll’s Mom Meets Post Malone and Totally Steals the Show

Jelly Roll’s mom got her wish—meeting Post Malone—with hugs, laughs, and her trusty CD and felt-tip pen ready.

Kayla Morgan
Jelly Roll performs during a stop of The Big Ass Stadium Tour at Allegiant Stadium on May 03, 2025 in Las Vegas, Nevada.
Photo by Ethan Miller/Getty Images

You know you’ve made it big when your mom fangirls over your tourmate harder than your fans do. That’s exactly what happened when Jelly Roll hit the road with Post Malone on the Big A* Stadium Tour*—because one of Post’s most excited admirers turned out to be none other than Jelly Roll’s own mother.

With the tour selling out shows across the U.S. and even stretching to Germany, Denmark, Italy, Switzerland, and Romania, fans everywhere were pumped. But back home? Donna DeFord—aka Jelly Roll’s mom—was gearing up for her own special moment.

In a video posted to Instagram, Donna pulled out an actual CD (yep, she still uses those!) and proudly declared, “I got one, and I got my own felt pen.” That’s right—she was locked, loaded, and ready for a Post Malone autograph.

Even though she didn’t know if she’d get the chance, Jelly Roll just laughed. There was no way his mom wasn’t meeting Post.

When the time came, Post didn’t just say hello—he wrapped Donna in a giant hug and didn’t let go for several seconds. He gave her his full attention, clearly touched by the love.

Donna shared that she had asked her son “over and over” to introduce them, and Post confirmed the feeling was mutual, saying Jelly Roll had also “asked him a million times” to meet his mom.

Turns out, the CD was actually her birthday gift. After signing it without missing a beat, Post hit her with a question:
“Did Jason buy you a house yet?”

Donna smiled and said, “Yes, a nice one.”

Fans watching the interaction were loving it. One commented, “This is the sweetest most wholesome thing I’ve ever seen. She is just like us. Now we need an album with this as the cover.” Another wrote, “That’s too adorable. I love Jelly’s mom. She’s great and that’s so awesome of Post. That’s a great picture!! That definitely goes up on the wall.”

While Donna has always been her son’s #1 fan, it looks like she might have made room for a second favorite in her heart—and on her shelf.

Jelly RollPost Malone
Kayla MorganWriter
Kayla is the midday host on Detroit’s 105.1 The Bounce. She started her career in radio back in 2016 as an intern at another Detroit station and worked her way here. She's made stops in Knoxville, TN, Omaha, Ne and other places before returning to Detroit. She’s done almost everything in radio from promotions to web, creating content on social media, you name it. She’s a true Michigander, born and raised. So, you can catch her camping or vacationing up north to exploring the downtown Detroit or maybe even catching a sports game. During her free time, Kayla enjoys watching movies, roller-skating, crafting, and music festivals. She and her husband together dip into many of the great things Michigan has to offer. Together they also like to travel. A few hobbies of hers include wine and beer tastings, crafting, hiking, roller skating, movies, home improvement projects, gardening, and festivals. She’s always looking to take on more local events happening in the community. She loves connecting with the community. When writing, Kayla covers topics including lifestyle, pop culture, trending stories, hacks, and urban culture.
Related Stories
Garth Brooks: How the 2007 Ultimate Hits Collection Captivated a New Generation
MusicGarth Brooks: How the 2007 Ultimate Hits Collection Captivated a New GenerationJennifer Eggleston
Miranda Lambert Song Quotes: Tracing Her Journey Through Heartbreak and Healing
MusicMiranda Lambert Song Quotes: Tracing Her Journey Through Heartbreak and HealingKristina Hall
Noah Cyrus Announces New Album + Tour Dates
MusicNoah Cyrus Announces New Album + Tour DatesYvette DeLaCruz
Beasly Media Group, LLC
Download our station app

Download the app to LISTEN LIVE wherever you are and connect with us like never before!







About
Connect