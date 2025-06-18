HARDY Calls Off European Tour Three Days Before First Show

HARDY has officially canceled the European leg of his Jim Bob World Tour, which was supposed to run between mid-June and early July 2025, across multiple countries including Denmark, the Netherlands, and the United Kingdom. His notice was sent via Instagram, stating that he had to weigh personal and logistical concerns, particularly regarding the health of his band, crew, and family.

“It wasn't an easy decision, but one I had to make for my band, crew, and my family,” Hardy explains. “Please know that I love you all, and I will be back as soon as I can.”

The tone of the post was notably somber, diverging from the high-energy style typically associated with HARDY's social media. He had turned off likes and comments, thus indicating his awareness of how sensitive the announcement was. There were no specifics given, but fans and onlookers had guessed that the ongoing unrest in the Middle East, as well as personal health issues, made performing in the US under such conditions untenable.

HARDY has been transparent in the past with his mental health issues. In October 2022, HARDY experienced a serious tour bus accident near Nashville, prompting hospitalization and panic attacks after the crash. His mental health struggles because of the accident even forced him to postpone some of his 2023 tour dates as a result of his mental health issues. In March 2025, he and his wife, Caleigh, had their first child, a daughter named Rosie Ryan, which may have played a part in HARDY's decision to step back and focus more on family.

The Jim Bob World Tour, which launched in April 2025 with performances across the U.S., was highly anticipated by international fans. The European run was expected to feature special guests Koe Wetzel and Sikarus and showcase HARDY's signature blend of southern rock and country. This marks the second major cancellation for his European fans, following a 2020 London performance that was scrapped due to the COVID-19 pandemic.