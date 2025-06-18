Drunk Driver Slams Into Country Singer’s Equipment Trailer, Forces Tulsa Show Cancellation

Sunny Sweeney has announced that she has canceled her show in Tulsa, Oklahoma, after her tour trailer was involved in a serious accident. That accident occurred on the night of June 12, when a lady, allegedly under the influence, crashed into Sweeney's equipment trailer, causing severe damage and stopping her plans in the continuation of the tour.

"Our tour has been interrupted by a woman choosing to drive drunk and plow into our trailer last night, totaling our trailer out," Sweeney wrote on Instagram, alongside a photo of her severely damaged trailer and the overturned vehicle responsible. A massive hole was left in the rear of the trailer, and the bumper of the tour van was damaged, leaving the rig undrivable for the rest of the trip.

While Sweeney and her crew initially attempted to continue with a bent frame, after discussing the situation, they decided that returning home was the best option for everyone's safety. "I just don't have any more options but to go home and get this taken care of Monday morning," she added in her post.

The setback comes just as Sweeney prepares for a busy stretch. Her next confirmed show is scheduled for June 25 at City Winery in Atlanta, Georgia. The country singer is also preparing to release her sixth studio album, Rhinestone Requiem, which is scheduled for release on Aug. 1. It follows her well-received 2022 project, Married Alone.

The album's lead single, "Diamonds and Divorce Decrees," came from the singer's personal life, specifically a moment with her mother and a conversation about the things of value you receive after a divorce. It spelled the perfect mixture of humor and rawness that people love about Sweeney.