Bojangles Plans Return to Tampa Bay

After being gone for 40 years, Bojangles is bringing back its popular chicken and biscuits to 7930 U.S. 19 N. in Pinellas Park. This will be the chain's first comeback to Tampa Bay since shutting down its local spots in the 1980s.

"The 2,400-square-foot space is currently under construction and could open by the end of the year," said Reid Burt to Tampa Bay Times.

Local food fans won't have to drive two hours to Kissimmee anymore - this new location will be the ninth Bojangles in Florida. The restaurant chain, which started in Charlotte in 1977, now has over 800 locations across the country.

Located right across from Walmart Supercenter, the new restaurant will have a drive-thru. The shopping center also includes Ashley Furniture, Bright Now Dental, Fresenius Dialysis, Interior Fusion, and a nail lounge.

Every day, workers make fresh biscuits from scratch and cook chicken seasoned with bold Cajun spices. Their kitchens stay busy all day long, making sure food is fresh throughout opening hours.

Early birds can grab sandwiches on hot, freshly baked biscuits. The menu includes their special "Bo-Tato Rounds" - their own spin on breakfast potatoes.

The chain keeps growing across the Southeast as Bojangles looks to open new spots in Davenport, Bradenton, Melbourne, and Haines City.