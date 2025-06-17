Backstage Country
Pat Maroon’s Retirement Plans Include Coaching Girls Hockey in Tampa

Jim Mayhew
TAMPA, FLORIDA - JUNE 07: Pat Maroon #14 of the Tampa Bay Lightning celebrates with his teammates after scoring a goal on Igor Shesterkin #31 of the New York Rangers during the first period in Game Four of the Eastern Conference Final of the 2022 Stanley Cup Playoffs at Amalie Arena on June 07, 2022 in Tampa, Florida. (Photo by Bruce Bennett/Getty Images)
(Photo by Bruce Bennett/Getty Images)

Tampa Bay Lightning fan favorite is helping grow the game in Tampa Bay, even after retirement. The Tampa Bay Lightning's summer hockey camp now trains 60 young players, double last year's count. Former NHL star Pat Maroon has stepped in to coach.

"It's not a guys' sport, it's an everyone sport for us. And watching what the Tampa community does for everyone, and especially girls hockey, how they've grown it here and how hockey's grown the last five, six years just in Tampa alone ... really excited to be part of this week," said Maroon to NHL.com.

Young skaters aged 5-15 pick up ice skills during the week-long training. Hockey development head Kelley Steadman points to USA Hockey's data showing record-breaking sign-ups for girls this year.

"The more girls we can get into the sport, whether they stay with it or not, I think they at least learn some really good life skills and have friends for life," Steadman said to NHL.com.

Ten-year-old Alyson Hobbs couldn't contain her excitement about Maroon's presence. "I got heartbroken when he retired. I am so happy he's here today," she told ABC Action News.

At 37, the 3-time Stanley Cup champ wrapped up his 14-year NHL run this season. His time with Tampa Bay spanned four years, bringing home two Stanley Cups.

On the ice, Maroon shares smiles and high-fives with budding players between drills. More past Lightning stars plan to visit as the week goes on.

Steadman thinks back to her start in the sport: "When we were kids growing up, we didn't have that. We all played boys' hockey, which was great. We didn't have role models to look up to that some of the girls do now."

With two daughters of his own, Maroon aims to stay involved in hockey's growth after retiring. The Lightning's strong community work stems from chairman Jeff Vinik's vision.

At TGH Ice Plex this week, young players sharpen their moves on the ice. The program works to bring more girls into Tampa Bay's hockey scene.

Tampa Bay Lightning
Jim MayhewWriter
