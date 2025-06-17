Sir David Beckham Tagged Son Brooklyn in Father’s Day Post Amid Ongoing Feud

David Beckham, now officially Sir David after receiving a knighthood from King Charles III, used this Father’s Day to send an olive branch to his eldest son, Brooklyn, right in the middle of a family “feud.” In case you missed the very public feud, read it here.

David Beckham Shouts Out All His Kids, Including Brooklyn

On Sunday, Father’s Day, Beckham posted on Instagram a carousel of photos with his kids. The photos include that of his eldest son, Brooklyn. He captioned the post with: “My most important & favourite job in life is being a dad... I'm so proud of all of you and like daddy (sorry boys) tells you every single day I will always be here for you no matter what.”

He also thanked his wife, Victoria Beckham: “Mummy thank you for doing the most important part and making me a father there is no greater gift in life than making me a dad... Happy Father's Day... I love you kiddies more than you could imagine..” with four heart emojis. He also tagged his kids' Instagram accounts (sans their youngest daughter, Harper, who doesn’t have an account) and Victoria’s.

Brooklyn Snubs Dad

The Mirror reported that Brooklyn not only failed to acknowledge dad David’s Father’s Day post, but he also didn’t congratulate him on his long-awaited knighthood on Friday. Sure, he might have done it privately, but the family is known for gushing over one another on social media.

Younger brothers Romeo and Cruz, however, did greet David on this special day. Cruz posted a picture of himself and David chilling in the sun and wrote in the caption: “Happy Father's Day, I love you x,” while Romeo posted two pictures of him and David and simply captioned it with “love you.”

In Victoria’s post celebrating his knighthood, David replied, “I love you all” and tagged everyone again, including Brooklyn.

Nicola Peltz Greeted Own Father