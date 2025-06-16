Tampa Gets Ready to Mark City’s 138th Birthday With Week of Events

A week-long party will mark Tampa's 138th year this July. The city plans tours, unveilings, and gatherings as part of Archives Awareness Week.

Starting July 13, the Henry B. Plant Museum opens its doors. Guests can study the Tampa Bay Hotel's 1925 staff records and view vintage clothing at no cost.

City Council Chambers hosts the main celebration on July 14. Each guest receives cake and a special book about the city's past. The event honors Frances Henriquez, who made history as Tampa's first woman to serve as City Clerk.

The next day brings two key happenings. Workers at J.C. Newman Cigar Company show their progress fixing the century-old Sanchez y Haya structure. Meanwhile, Tampa's Black History Museum starts collecting family items and stories in their "Boots on the Ground for Our History" push.

Aviation fans get their turn July 17. Tampa International Airport shows rare pictures and plans from its past. The exhibit features the groundbreaking 1914 flight that started regular air trips between St. Petersburg and Tampa.

The final two days pack in more history. New signs go up at three old burial grounds: Marti-Colon, St. Joseph Aid/Montana City, and Woodlawn. Centro Asturiano de Tampa caps off the week with brunch, where Dr. Sarah McNamara shares tales from her Ybor City book.