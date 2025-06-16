Rhett Akins Gets NMPA Honor, Tears Up During Son’s Performance

Rhett Akins was visibly emotional as he received the 2025 NMPA Non-Performing Songwriter Icon Award, presented by his son, country star Thomas Rhett, during the National Music Publishers' Association annual meeting on June 11 in New York City. The moment marked Akins' first time crying in two decades. “I have not cried in 20 years, I don't think,” said the “Kiss My Country A–” singer, wiping away tears. “I mean, only God can do this. And I lost my dang phone… my whole speech is on my phone.”

The tribute included a moving performance by Thomas Rhett of “What's Your Country Song,” a track co-written with his father that became his 17th No. 1 single on country radio in 2021. Reflecting on their early songwriting days, Akins added, “I never would've dreamed all the years we sat in the kitchen playing guitars and writing little dumb songs, and it turned out to be this. Thank you, Thomas Rhett, for doing this today.”

The award honors Akins' extensive impact over more than 30 years in the country music industry. With 44 gold and platinum songwriting certifications, Akins has penned hits for artists like Blake Shelton, Luke Bryan, and Brooks & Dunn. He is a two-time BMI Songwriter of the Year, an eight-time CMA Triple Play Award winner, and was named ACM Songwriter of the Decade.

Akins shares how he feels about Thomas following in his footsteps: “I give him advice about 10 times a day. At this point, it's not so much advice but more of an opinion. But back then, he really didn't know — everything that I told him was brand new. He didn't have any clue what a manager did, what a booking agent did, what a lawyer did, or what a co-pub deal was.”