Your Morning Krewe Has Your Family 4-Pack To Disney Water Parks

Get ready for an unforgettable splash-filled getaway with your crew at Disney Water Parks where the thrills are cool and the memories are magical.

Would you love to enjoy an exciting day at Disney’s water parks with your family or friends? Now’s your chance!

But wait—there’s more! One will be chosen as the grand prize winner and will receive 2 bonus tickets to the exclusive Disney H2O Glow After Hours event on August 31, 2025! Enjoy a magical night filled with lights, music, and family-friendly fun after the park closes to the general public.

Contest Rules:

  • How To Enter: Listen To Win
  • Dates Of Contest: 06/16-6/20/25
  • How Winner Is Being Selected: Queue to Call
  • When The Winner Is Being Selected: 06/16-6/20/25
  • How Many Times A Person Can Enter: 1 (within 7 days)
  • Age Of Entrants: 18+
  • How Many Winners Are Being Selected: 5
  • How Many Grand Prize Winner Being Selected: 1
  • What The Prize Is: A 4 pack of tickets to Disney Water Parks
  • Grand Prize: 2 Tickets to the exclusive Disney H2O Glow After Hours held on August 31, 2025
  • Prize Value: : $315.24
  • Grand Prize Value: $181.06
  • Who Is Providing The Prize: Disney

